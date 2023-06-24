Star runners Precious Mashele and Stephen Mokoka to renew rivalry at Durban Absa 10K

Cape Town — South Africa's star long-distance runners Precious Mashele and Stephen Mokoka will renew their long-standing rivalry at the Absa Run Your City Durban on Sunday, July 9. The 32-year-old Mashele has in the last while been breaking some records that were set by the 38-year-old Mokoka, the former 50km world record holder. Both runners are members of the Pretoria-based Boxer Athletics Club.

In April, Mashele was in superb form and smashed the 8-year-old SA 10km record previously held by Mokoka. Mashele's time was three seconds better than the mark set by Mashele in 2015 when he crossed the line at 27:35. Despite his successes over time, Mokoka has repeatedly said he is looking for a sub-28 on South African soil. He clocked a sub 28 time while he was running abroad. Mashele, Thabang Mosiako (27:52) and Maxine Chaumeton (27:58) have all done just that in South Africa, ad Mokoka is keen to emulate that feat.

To date, the quartet have all only broken the 28-minute barrier once in their careers. Mashele and Mokoka have a chance to make it twice in their careers on 9 July. “I know I can go faster,” said Mashele. “I was running well in Gqeberha and know I can do better. I want to break the record again.” Mokoka knows he'll have to bring his A-game if he wants to keep the younger Mashele at bay.

“After finishing third at the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon and running 60:54 I told my coach that 10km is now too short for me," said Mokoka. "My coach said that we need to rectify that and do it in Durban." Mashele now heads the SA All Time rankings in the 10km with his 27:35 run in Gqeberha.

Mokoka is second with the previous SA Record of 27:38 run in Manchester in 2015. Third on the list is Shadrack Hoff (27:50 — 2002), while Thabang Mosiako is 4th after his 34-second PB in the Gqeberha 10K where he clocked 27:52. Maxime Chaumeton rounds out the top five after running 27:58 in 2022 at the Absa Durban 10K.

“To see how the men’s 10km has improved over the recent years and to know that the Absa Series played a significant role in the process is rewarding,” says Stillwater Sports Managing Director and Founder of the Absa Series, Michael Meyer. “In the last 12 months, we have seen three South Africans go under 28 minutes, including the new SA record of Precious Mashele at the Absa Series. "It shows that we are on the right track and that South African road running is seeing a huge resurgence.”