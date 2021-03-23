Strong first run for Akani Simbine, Sunette Viljoen still winning in javelin

CAPE TOWN – He fell just short of breaking the 10-second barrier, but Akani Simbine can be well pleased with his season-opening performance in the 100 metres on Tuesday.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, running in the Athletics SA Athletix Invitational Meet in Johannesburg, clocked 10 seconds flat (10.00) to claim victory at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Roodepoort.

Simbine’s coach, Werner Prinsloo, told Independent Media last week that his star athlete was aiming to just get going again after a long break due to Covid-19, which saw him last run in Europe in September 2020.

The 27-year-old has been training since last November, and was keen to get back on to the track ahead of the international season. His 10.00 winning time (with a +2.1m/s wind) was comfortably ahead of Luxolo Adams, who also ran a quick mark of 10.08 on Tuesday, with third place shared by Duke Kuali and Zimbabwean Ngoni Makusha (10.27).

Simbine is likely to be in action again later this week at the Athletics Gauteng North provincial championships at TUKS Stadium in Pretoria, which takes place on Thursday and Friday.