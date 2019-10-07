South Africa’s chances of bagging a medal suffered an early blow last Saturday when Manyonga and Samaai missed the podium after finishing first and third at the previous championships. Manyonga’s best jump of 8.28 metres was six centimetres short of Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria’s bronze medal leap.
The men’s 100m also had a controversial undertone with American champion Christian Coleman running under a cloud of suspicion. Coleman had been cleared of a doping violation ahead of the championships after he had missed three doping tests in 12 months.
Taking advantage of his new-found freedom, Coleman raced to victory in 9.74 seconds, the sixth-fastest time ever.
Simbine, who made it into his second consecutive world championships 100m final, produced his best result by finishing fourth in a time of 9.93.
Half-lap specialists, former world bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana and Clarence Munyai, made it into the 200m semi-finals.
The 4x100m relay team served up one of the highlights of the championships by shattering the South African and continental record in the semi-finals with the joint-eighth fastest time ever of 37.65sec.
The quartet of Simbine, Simon Magakwe, Thando Dlodlo and Munyai could not reproduce the run in the final, finishing fifth in a time of 37.73.
The result would nevertheless serve as an example of what can be achieved when there is some pre-planning and training involved.
Three members of the relay team, excluding Munyai, were drilled ahead of the championships. It is no coincidence that the changeover involving Munyai did not go as smoothly as the others.