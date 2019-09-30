JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is looking increasingly unlikely to come home with silverware from the IAAF World Championships in Doha after another disappointing night in Qatar.
Short-sprint hurdler Antonio Alkana provided a glimmer of hope when he marched through to the semi-final of his specialist event.
The South African 110m hurdles record-holder made it into the semi crossing the line in third place in his heat with a time of 13.41 seconds. Antonio finished behind Olympic and world champion Omar Mcleod of Jamaica who clocked the second-fastest time of the heats winning the race in 13.17.
Blink and you'll miss him.@Warrior_omz wins his 110m hurdles heat in 13.17 – too fast for the swanky overhead camera.— IAAF (@iaaforg) September 30, 2019
