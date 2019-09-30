Defending world long jump champion Luvo Manyonga had to be content with a fourth-place with Ruswahl Samaai finishing behind him in fifth.
National 100 metres record holder Akani Simbine made it into his second straight final in the blue-riband event, narrowly missing out on a medal settling for fourth. Simbine finished one spot higher than two years ago clocking a season’s best 9.93 seconds. The night belonged to American flyer Christian Coleman, who claimed the coveted crown with a 9.76 winning time.
Simbine finished 0.03s behind third-place finisher Andre de Grasse of Canada with former champion American Justin Gatlin bagging the silver medal clocking 9.89. Coleman’s winning time was the second-fastest time ever at the championships behind Jamaican legend Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 from the Berlin 2009.
Coleman recently dodged a doping ban on a technicality despite missing three drug tests in one year. One can only speculate where Simbine would have ended had Coleman been found guilty for his indiscretions.