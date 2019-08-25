South Africa's swimmers shone in the pool at the African Games. Photo: @TeamSouthAfrica via Twitter

CASABLANCA – There were mixed fortunes for the South African team at the African Games in Morocco on Sunday. With swimming action coming to an end on Saturday night (with a further 11 medals from the SA squad), it was a quiet day for the South Africans.

Eritrea got the better of the South African mixed doubles team of Byrone Abrahams and Nthabiseng Mtshoelibe in table tennis, beating them 3-2. But there was more joy for the SA team of Chetan Nathoo and Danisha Patel, who beat the Algerians 3-2. But the pair then went down 3-1 to Togo later on Saturday.

In badminton action, South Africa lost 3-2 to Egypt in their mixed team event semi-final.

Hopes now rest on the shoulders of the SA athletics team, who will be expected to pick up where the swimmers left off in terms of bringing in the medals. Athletics action starts on Monday, with strong medal hopefuls Anaso Jobodwana and Sunette Viljoen being named as the captains for the SA team.

“We have assembled what we believe to be the best athletes available to anchor Team South Africa in the North African showpiece,” said Aleck Skhosana, President of Athletics South Africa. “We are confident that even without some of our top athletes who are unavailable due to other commitments, those we have selected will represent us well.

“It is a great opportunity for athletes to chase African glory and use the contest as a springboard to the World Championships next month in Doha. It’s also perfect for those who are still looking to qualify for the same competition.

“All our athletes have been given a mandate to keep the flag flying high in the SASCOC-led team during Africa’s premier multi-sports extravaganza where the best-of-the-best fight for honours.”

African News Agency (ANA)