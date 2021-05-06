SA's Olympics hope Henri Schoeman to compete in major triathlon Championship Series

CAPE TOWN - South African Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman has been included in an elite field of Super League triathletes to compete in an exciting new four-race Championship Series.

Schoeman, who won South Africa's first-ever triathlon Olympic medal at Rio 2016, will participate in a mega event that will be staged in the four major cities of London, Munich, Malibu and Jersey in the Channel Islands, which was announced by Super League Triathlon this week.

The 2018 Commenwealth Games champion, who is currently ranked 9th in the world, will compete against the likes of reigning Super League champion Vincent Luis of France.

The four events announced will take place on back-to-back weekends throughout September.

Super League Triathlon CEO, Michael D’hulst, said: “This is a very significant and exciting day, not just for Super League but triathlon as a whole. Super League Triathlon’s 2021 Championship Series brings us closer to where the fans are and this is what we are about – making triathlon a spectator sport.

“To be able to deliver a Championship Series in a condensed time period in the calendar straight after the Olympics and to follow our strategic ambitions to visit major cities in key markets has been a goal we have been working towards since Super League was established just four years ago. Our first Championship Series events in the UK, Germany and the USA are significant milestones.

“Securing the best athletes in the world to race across the Series as we build on the success of the SLT Arena Games to host outdoor events again in iconic locations will help to elevate our sport.”

Schoeman will once again be South Africa's major medal hope at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and he is currently preparing in Japan for his first race since since the Covid-19 break before heading to Europe as well as a stint in South-East Asia for training.

<b>Super League Triathlon’s 2021 Championship Series race calendar is:</b>

● September 5: London, UK

● September 12: Munich, Germany

● September 18: Jersey, Channel Islands

● September 25: Malibu, USA