POTCHEFSTROOM – Despite a poor showing on the world stage in 2019, Athletics SA (ASA) said the country would aim to produce top performances again next season.
“ASA endeavours to be at the top of the world rankings in the years to come, with immediate attention for the period 2020 to 2024,” said Aleck Skhosana, the president of Athletics South Africa at the National Coaches Symposium over the weekend in Potchefstroom.
“Many athletes have already made our country proud by delivering the best results at continental, global championships and other events.
“However, it is important to mention that the year 2019 has not been the best for ASA at the Doha IAAF World Athletics Championships. So, in order to achieve our targets as a country, we are believing you can be the best in the world.”
Focussing on coaching, Skhosana implored the individuals to broaden their knowledge in the sport.