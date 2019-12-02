The year 2019 has not been the best - ASA president Skhosana









Despite a poor showing on the world stage in 2019, Athletics SA (ASA) said the country would aim to produce top performances again next season. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix POTCHEFSTROOM – Despite a poor showing on the world stage in 2019, Athletics SA (ASA) said the country would aim to produce top performances again next season. “ASA endeavours to be at the top of the world rankings in the years to come, with immediate attention for the period 2020 to 2024,” said Aleck Skhosana, the president of Athletics South Africa at the National Coaches Symposium over the weekend in Potchefstroom. “Many athletes have already made our country proud by delivering the best results at continental, global championships and other events. “However, it is important to mention that the year 2019 has not been the best for ASA at the Doha IAAF World Athletics Championships. So, in order to achieve our targets as a country, we are believing you can be the best in the world.” Focussing on coaching, Skhosana implored the individuals to broaden their knowledge in the sport.

“The rest of your education, training and qualification will depend solely on your personal appetite. The next levels will be IAAF/World Athletics levels which are essential and critical for all of you. Level 3 certification is not easy and we congratulate all participants for sweating it out.

“Despite the failure to bring a medal our coaches and athletes were visible and competing throughout the championships. The future plans based on the answers that will be given must be used at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and World Athletics in 2021 and beyond.

“Our plans should go beyond Tokyo and focus on the next 12 years. Our senior coaches have the responsibility to produce a master plan that must cover all the areas and disciplines of athletics.

“We have already started appointing head coaching in the various disciplines, starting with the sprints and relays. We will be announcing the head coach for marathons, jumps and throws.

“We are also looking forward to appointing head coaches for Youth and Junior Sprint & Relays, who will work hand and glove with the senior head coach.”

African News Agency (ANA)