A small squad will fly the SA flag as they prepare to face some of the continent's top endurance athletes. Photo: Gijima Athletics News on facebook

JOHANNESBURG – Athletics South Africa have named a six-member team to compete at the inaugural IAU African 50km Championships in Sagamu, Nigeria, starting next Thursday. While the team is without some of South Africa's world-class ultra-distance runners, the small squad will be given a chance to fly the flag as they prepare to face some of the continent's top endurance athletes. The team flies out to Nigeria on Monday.

The team includes Thobile Mbolekwa, who finished 15th at the 56km Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town in April, as well as Mthokozisi Mazibuko and Karel Burger.

“Our ultra-team has been selected with the mandate to win medals,” said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

“We trust that they will enjoy the competition while remaining focussed on the ultimate goals in the individual and team categories.”