Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna on Saturday. Photo: Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP

MONACO CITY – Three Africans – Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Timothy Cheruiyot and Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya – are among the nominees announced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for Male World Athlete of 2019.

The 2019 World Athletics Awards will be held in Monaco on Saturday, November 23.

The list of 11 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year is selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.

The female nominees will be announced on Tuesday.

Cheptegei won the world cross-country title in Aarhus, the world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36 and the Diamond League 5000m title.

Cheruyiot won the world 1500m title, the Diamond League 1500m title and also won 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances.

Kipchoge won London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37 and ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna.

Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda celebrates with his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. Photo: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closes on November 4. At the conclusion of the voting, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

The nominees for 2019 Male World Athlete of the Year:

Donavan Brazier (USA), Christian Coleman (USA), Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda), Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), Steven Gardiner (Bahamas), Sam Kendricks (USA), Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya), Noah Lyles (USA), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Christian Taylor (USA), Karsten Warholm (Norway) 

African News Agency (ANA)