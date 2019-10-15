Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna on Saturday. Photo: Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP

MONACO CITY – Three Africans – Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Timothy Cheruiyot and Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya – are among the nominees announced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for Male World Athlete of 2019. The 2019 World Athletics Awards will be held in Monaco on Saturday, November 23.

The list of 11 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year is selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.

The female nominees will be announced on Tuesday.

Cheptegei won the world cross-country title in Aarhus, the world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36 and the Diamond League 5000m title.