Three Kenyans among nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year









Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, poses with her time after winning the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Paul Beaty MONACO – Three Kenyans are among the 11 nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year, who have been selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF. The awards ceremony takes place in Monaco on Saturday, November 23. Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech won the world 3 000m steeplechase title in a championship record of 8:57.84 and took the Diamond League title. She also won seven of her eight steeplechase races. Brigid Kosgei set a world record of 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon, plus taking first place in the Chicago Marathon.

She also ran a world-leading 1:05:28 for the half marathon and 1:04:28 on a downhill course.

The third Kenyan is Hellen Obiri, who won the world cross-country title in Aarhus.

She was also victorious in the 5 000m title in a championship record of 14:26.72 and also ran a world-leading 14:20.36 for 5 000m in London.

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, wins the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04 on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Paul Beaty

The other nominees are:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR), Sifan Hassan (NED), Mariya Lasitskene (ANA), Malaika Mihambo (GER), Dalilah Muhammad (USA), Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) and Yulimar Rojas (VEN).

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50 percent of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 percent of the final result.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019.

The male nominees were announced on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)