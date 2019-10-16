MONACO – Three Kenyans are among the 11 nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year, who have been selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.
The awards ceremony takes place in Monaco on Saturday, November 23.
Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech won the world 3 000m steeplechase title in a championship record of 8:57.84 and took the Diamond League title.
She also won seven of her eight steeplechase races.
Brigid Kosgei set a world record of 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon, plus taking first place in the Chicago Marathon.