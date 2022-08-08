Thrilling battles are expected at ASA 10km Championships in Tshwane

Cape Town - Some thrilling battles are expected at the 2022 ASA 10km Championships in Tshwane, on Saturday. The event will be held in conjunction with Eyethu Athletics Club and hosted by Athletics Gauteng North.

In the women's contest, some of the country's top distance runners have been included in the entry lists. Kesa Molotsane, representing Athletics Free State, will be eager to step on the podium again after finishing second behind KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) star Tayla Kavanagh at last year's domestic 10km showpiece in Durban. Molotsane won't have it all her own way in the capital city. However, she will have to beat a quality field if she hopes to win the national title.

She will face a line-up which also includes Glenrose Xaba of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA), the national 10 000m champion on the track, who will be eager to climb the podium after securing the bronze medal at last year's race. In addition, the women's field features twin sisters Diana-Lebo and Lebogang Phalula, as well as in-form Cian Oldknow, who will all turn out for CGA. In the men's event, SA 10 000m champion Mbuleli Mathanga (KZNA) will look to add the 10km road crown to the track title he won earlier this year.

As with the women's race, however, there is enough depth in the field to ensure the title battle remains wide open. Collen Mulaudzi will be looking to punch a bit higher for Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) after securing the bronze medal at last year's ASA 10km Championships. Mathanga and Mulaudzi will be up against the likes of Anthony Timoteus (Western Province Athletics), Reghen Magwai (AGN), Thabang Mosiako (Athletics Central North West) and CGA athletes Gladwin Mzazi, Sibusiso Nzima and Philani Buthelezi.

“The anticipated sound of the running shoes pounding the tarmac is like soothing music playing in our heads as runners and on Saturday, it will be no different. I expect to see fairly good times and even new champions. The most enjoyable race is a fairly contested one and everyone becomes a winner,” said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa. “We thank AGN for an early start in preparing for this race, thus we expect a well-executed event. We also thank Eyethu Athletics Club for partnering with us and who will be hosting alongside the Fitness Test Run made up of 10km and 21.1km races. We urge all participants and all enthusiasts to follow safety regulations as dictated on the day by the relevant officials.” IOL Sport