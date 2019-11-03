JOHANNESBURG – Junior Moatshe is going to line up for his fifth Comrades Marathon come June 14 next year. But he shouldn’t be.
When the registration for the 95th running of the world famous KZN ultra opened up at the beginning of the week, Moatshe was not in a financial position to pay the R640 that would have earned him a spot on the starting line. The entries were selling out fast and panic abounded among many a runner.
By having the registration open on the 28th, the Comrades Marathon Association believed they were making it accessible to just about everyone - their idea being that even those who get paid on the last day of the month will be able to get in.
But the entries were being snapped up so quickly it personified that popular saying “selling like hotcakes” as the likes of Moatshe watched in disappointment, unable to pay.
Enter Stuart Mann and Junior, plus about 50 other runners, had smiles on their faces late on Wednesday night - their entries secured. Mann is a passionate road runner who traverses the length and breadth of the country and shares his experiences on his popular blog - The Running Mann.