Top five men’s contenders for this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon

Johannesburg — The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place in the Mother City on Sunday morning with a brilliant field of elite athletes and women.
The list of serious contenders for glory:
1. STEPHEN MOKOKA
The defending champion and course record (2:08:33) holder is the fastest man in the field with a 2:07:40 that he ran in Shanghai in 2015. He will be looking to win a third title and make up for what had been a generally disappointing year with injuries forcing him to miss out on the IAAF World Championship.
2. RAYMOND KIPCHUMBA CHOGE
The 34-year-old will look to continue the Kenyan winning spree that has seen his countrymen rule supreme in Berlin, London and Chicago in the past three weeks. His personal best is a 2:08:11 from back in 2018.
3. DERSEH KINDIE KASSIE
Though only 23 years old, the Ethiopian is touted for great things and he proved this with his 10th place in a highly competitive Barcelona Marathon where his compatriots not only broke the course record, but occupied all the podium places. He ran a 2:08:23 Personal Best.
4. HATIMA GIRMA NAGU
Another 23-year-old Ethiopian who should be in the mix for honours on Sunday Nagu ran his personal best 2:11:42 using the Castellon Marathon in Spain at the end of February for a 9th place finish.
5. SIBUSISO NZIMA
The Murray & Roberts athlete is an old horse of local road running and though it has been six years since he ran that fast 2:11:43 at the Seville Marathon in Spain, bet on him to be with the leading bunch for most of the race if not until the finish line.
IOL Sport