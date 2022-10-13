Top five men’s contenders for this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon

Johannesburg — The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place in the Mother City on Sunday morning with a brilliant field of elite athletes and women. The list of serious contenders for glory:

1. STEPHEN MOKOKA The defending champion and course record (2:08:33) holder is the fastest man in the field with a 2:07:40 that he ran in Shanghai in 2015. He will be looking to win a third title and make up for what had been a generally disappointing year with injuries forcing him to miss out on the IAAF World Championship. 2. RAYMOND KIPCHUMBA CHOGE

The 34-year-old will look to continue the Kenyan winning spree that has seen his countrymen rule supreme in Berlin, London and Chicago in the past three weeks. His personal best is a 2:08:11 from back in 2018. 3. DERSEH KINDIE KASSIE Though only 23 years old, the Ethiopian is touted for great things and he proved this with his 10th place in a highly competitive Barcelona Marathon where his compatriots not only broke the course record, but occupied all the podium places. He ran a 2:08:23 Personal Best.

4. HATIMA GIRMA NAGU Another 23-year-old Ethiopian who should be in the mix for honours on Sunday Nagu ran his personal best 2:11:42 using the Castellon Marathon in Spain at the end of February for a 9th place finish. 5. SIBUSISO NZIMA

