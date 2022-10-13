Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, October 13, 2022

Top five men’s contenders for this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon

Runner Stephen Mokoka is one of the top contenders for this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon

Runner Stephen Mokoka is one of the top contenders for this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon. Photo: Nic Bothma/EPA

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg — The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place in the Mother City on Sunday morning with a brilliant field of elite athletes and women.

The list of serious contenders for glory:

1. STEPHEN MOKOKA

The defending champion and course record (2:08:33) holder is the fastest man in the field with a 2:07:40 that he ran in Shanghai in 2015. He will be looking to win a third title and make up for what had been a generally disappointing year with injuries forcing him to miss out on the IAAF World Championship.

2. RAYMOND KIPCHUMBA CHOGE

The 34-year-old will look to continue the Kenyan winning spree that has seen his countrymen rule supreme in Berlin, London and Chicago in the past three weeks. His personal best is a 2:08:11 from back in 2018.

3. DERSEH KINDIE KASSIE

Though only 23 years old, the Ethiopian is touted for great things and he proved this with his 10th place in a highly competitive Barcelona Marathon where his compatriots not only broke the course record, but occupied all the podium places. He ran a 2:08:23 Personal Best.

4. HATIMA GIRMA NAGU

Another 23-year-old Ethiopian who should be in the mix for honours on Sunday Nagu ran his personal best 2:11:42 using the Castellon Marathon in Spain at the end of February for a 9th place finish.

5. SIBUSISO NZIMA

The Murray & Roberts athlete is an old horse of local road running and though it has been six years since he ran that fast 2:11:43 at the Seville Marathon in Spain, bet on him to be with the leading bunch for most of the race if not until the finish line.

@Tshiliboy

IOL Sport

