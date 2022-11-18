Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, November 18, 2022

Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Charity entries are open, prize for most funds raised

Thousands of runners make their way through Hout Bay towards the finishing line at the University of Cape Town in the annual Two Oceans Marathon

FILE – Thousands of runners make their way through Hout Bay towards the finishing line at the University of Cape Town in the annual Two Oceans Marathon. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 32m ago

Cape Town — The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon have announced that charity entries for next year’s race are now open.

In a statement on Friday, race organisers said charitable organisations were invited to apply to officially partner with Africa’s biggest running event.

“Of the many applications received, 45 organisations were chosen as the Official Charity Partners for 2023,” organisers said.

Charity entries are distributed under the philanthropic arm of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC, the Two Oceans Marathon Initiative (TOMI). TOMI provides much-needed funding for charities that do work to further its four social impact pillars:

•Education

•Environment

•Health and Wellness

•Athletics Development

Runners have had the option of donating to TOMI when entering any Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon event, and now they can directly help their chosen charities by purchasing entries for any of the races directly from them.

In addition, runners can raise funds for their actual entry, or for any additional amount required by the charity, or for any voluntary additional amount on GivenGain and BackaBuddy.

Runners requiring assistance with their fundraising projects can contact [email protected] or [email protected]

In 2019, the Two Oceans Marathon became the first running event to raise more than R1 million on GivenGain.

As an additional incentive, the runner who raises the most for charity by 16 April, will win a fantastic two-night stay for two adults and two children (self-catering) in a family room in the exceptionally rated Kleinmond Lodge in Kleinmond. The prize is open for redemption until August 2023. Ts and Cs apply.

IOL Sport

