Totalsports Women's Race increases prizemoney

The days of road runners racing for peanuts are slowly fading away as most local races begin to pay decent prizes thanks to the involvement of corporate South Africa. One of those races is the Totalsports Women’s Race which is part and parcel of the country’s celebrations of Women’s Month.

Set to take place in three cities over three days in August, the race organised by Stillwater Sports has announced an impressive combined prize kitty of a little under half a million rand. Michael Meyer, Managing Director of Stillwater Sports expressed delight at this development which will see each of the races in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg giving out a cool R137 500 in prize money.

Double the prizemoney "We are excited to announce that the prize purse for the Totalsports Women's Race will more than double in 2024, underscoring our commitment to making this year's event truly exceptional," Meyer crowed. “With the race now spanning three separate days in three different cities, the level of action and excitement will be higher than ever. The R412,500.00 prize purse will be split evenly between each of the three races.”

The women signing up for the race will be encouraged by the fact that the top ten finishers will be awarded prize money, with the Open Category winner receiving R30,000, the runner-up R20,000, and the 3rd place finisher R15,000. There will also be prize money for the podium finishers in the Junior, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+ categories. “We are proud to enhance the celebration of women by increasing the prize purse and attracting strong elite participation ensuring that this year's race is a memorable and empowering experience for all," Meyer said.

Nikki Crous, Head of Marketing at Totalsports echoed Meyer’s sentiment: “We are thrilled to increase the prize purse for the Totalsports Women's Race in 2024. This increase not only rewards the winners but also acknowledges the dedication, sacrifice, and determination of all participants. It's a recognition of the countless hours of training, the early mornings, and the late nights that each athlete commits to their preparation. It is an honour to support and reward these incredible athletes who inspire and motivate others through their passion for running.” The Durban race is scheduled for August 4 while Cape Town will host the Women’s Day race on the 9th before Joburgers get their turn on the 17th. Run in support of the PinkDrive, the women’s only race is a celebration of women’s strength and empowerment and provides a platform for women from all backgrounds to come together and participate in a high-energy, caring environment.