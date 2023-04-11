Two Oceans Marathon: All you need to know about Cape Town’s biggest race weekend

Cape Town - One of the biggest weeks in South African road running has arrived with the Two Oceans taking place this weekend. The main event - the 56km ultra marathon will take place on Saturday, with the start gun firing at 5.10am. Runners will need to plan accordingly with around 13 000, including defending champions Gerda Steyn and Edndale Belachew, set to line up at the start in Newlands on the corner of Main Road and Dean Street.

The finish will be on the University of Cape Town's rugby fields, upper campus in Rondebosch. Runners and spectators for the event will have to arrive a few hours in advance, with a number of road closures in and around Newlands.

Here is a list of the road closures runners need to take into account:

Here is a map of the 56km route:

The 21.1km half marathon will take place on Saturday, with the start set for 6.30am. The start line will also be in Newlands on the corner of Main Road and Dean Street. The finish will be at UCT’s rugby fields, upper campus in Rondebosch.

The half marathon is set to see even more runners take part, with around 16 000 expected to participate.