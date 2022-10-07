Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Two Oceans Marathon confirms dates for next year’s race, moves away from Easter weekend

Thousands of runners in the annual Two Oceans Marathon make their way through Hout Bay en route to the finishing line at the University of Cape Town

FILE - Thousands of runners in the annual Two Oceans Marathon make their way through Hout Bay en route to the finishing line at the University of Cape Town. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — The running of next year’s Two Oceans Marathon, the Western Cape’s most prestigious road race, will take place on April 15 and 16.

Race organisers confirmed on Friday that the 2023 edition of the race will once again be held over two days, with the ultra marathon being run on the Saturday and half marathon scheduled for Sunday.

This will be the first time since 1973 that the race has not taken place over the Easter weekend.

“After extensive consultations and negotiations, it is good to be able to provide the many runners – not least our international athletes – with the clarity they have been seeking,” said Two Oceans Marathon chairperson, William Swartbooi.

“Moving to a new date is never easy. While we can’t please everyone, we have tried our utmost to factor in all considerations – and there certainly were many. Building on the success of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon 2022, we look forward to delivering an even better edition of our globally iconic race in 2023.”

He added: “The move away from the Easter Weekend is a watershed moment for Two Oceans Marathon. It was not an easy decision, but a necessary one, in order to future-proof the event and gear it for growth. When the sum of all factors is considered, we believe we made the most practical decision we could in order to achieve best outcomes not only in 2023, but over the medium-term and indeed the long-term future of the race.”

IOL Sport

