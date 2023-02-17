Two Oceans Marathon retains Gold Label Status

Centurion – The Two Oceans Marathon NPC on Friday was re-awarded Gold Label Status by the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU), which operates under the patronage of World Athletics. This is the highest event accreditation attainable for an ultra marathon as the Two Oceans Marathon continues its countdown with 55 days to go to the 2023 event.

The label was introduced in 2008 to ensure a parity of standards for ultra races throughout the world. A critical consequence of Gold Label accreditation for the upcoming Two Oceans Marathon 2023 is that all elite best performances, as well as continental and international records, will be officially recognised by the IAU and World Athletics.

The label is valid for one calendar year only and may be renewed annually through a formal application and subject to strict criteria. These include race course measurement with a Jones Counter, with the measurement process conforming to stringent World Athletics regulations. As an organisation, the Two Oceans Marathon must also follow the technical and organisational IAU guidelines that are published for IAU Championships. Two Oceans Marathon race manager Hilton Kearns said: "We are proud of having been re-awarded this prestigious Gold Label Status for 2023. This highest of accolades by the International Association of Ultrarunners and World Athletics continues to align the Two Oceans Marathon with leading ultra marathons around the globe, and confirms our standing as a world-class event."

