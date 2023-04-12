Two Oceans Marathon set for another battle of the ages

Centurion - With a matter of days left before the Two Oceans Marathon, another fierce battle for top honours is on the cards in the men’s and women’s 56km races in Cape Town on Saturday. In the men’s race, the top two finishers last year could well be the favourites once more. Ethiopian Edndale Belachew will be keen to defend his title, with Nkosikhona “The Pitbull” Mhlakwana hoping to better his runner-up finish.

While the women’s race in 2022 was a close finish, the men’s event was even more exciting as Belachew claimed victory in a sprint finish in the final few metres of the contest. If Mhlakwana is to take top honours, he would dearly love to have a decent lead by the final two kilometres as another sprint finish will be the last thing he will want.

“The Two Oceans has been my major focus this year and I’m very happy to be coming back. I’ve had no injury worries at all and I’ve had exceptional support from my coach (Prodigal Khumalo) and my club and sponsor, Hollywood Athletics Club,” said Mhlakwana. “My aim is simply to run a better time this year – I’m in better shape now than I’ve been before so I’m confident I can achieve that.

“We haven’t changed anything substantially regarding my preparation this year, but I’ve done more hill work to build strength and done longer runs.” In the women’s race, it will be hard to see anyone but Gerda Steyn win as she is the heavy favourite. Steyn, 33, returns to the race having won the last three editions (2018, 2019 and 2022). In fact, Steyn may have won the race more times had the it not been scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Steyn also claimed victory last year in a record time as she crossed the line in 3hr 29min 42 sec.

“This will be my fifth time running the race, and I am really hoping for a fourth win after taking the title three times in a row now. Last year was such a highlight for me,” said Steyn. “I am just hoping to repeat that experience and that win. The preparations until now have been going well, which makes me even more excited for the race.” Irvette van Zyl would have fancied her chances, but she has been forced to miss this year’s race as she battles a foot injury. Van Zyl was involved in a fierce contest with Steyn in 2022, with the title only decided in the final kilometres. Both runners ran faster than the previous Two Oceans record, with Van Zyl taking second in 3:30:31 which was five seconds under Frith van Der Merwe’s time of 3:30:36 which had stood since 1989.