'Unfulfilled' Bosman targets 2020 Two Oceans title









Charné Bosman does not consider herself fulfilled, at least not until she has a Two Oceans Marathon title. Photo: BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Charné Bosman’s standing as a South African road running legend is not in dispute. The athlete herself, though, does not consider herself fulfilled. At least not until she has added the piece missing in her puzzle - a Two Oceans Marathon win. “The Two Oceans winner’s medal has eluded me for some time now,” the 45-year-old reflected somewhat solemnly this week. “I had a runners-up finish from 2013, but I have never won it.” With the Comrades title, Om Die Dam and Loskop Marathon honours as well as numerous marathon victories to her name, Bosman is one of South Africa’s most decorated female road runners. And the title of Two Oceans Marathon champion will put a seal on an illustrious career that has served as inspiration for many. “I will be hunting for it next year with the hope that I win it this time. So for 2020, the Two Oceans will be my main focus. I think it will be a good time to win it.” Bosman is in no doubt she can achieve her goal. After all she has the backing of a coach renowned as a champion-maker in Lindsey Parry.

“I would really love to win Two Oceans next year. We will sit down with my coach Lindsay to discuss the strategy that we are going to use in the race next year.”

I just entered @ComradesRace 2020😍. Don’t forget to enter for the Best Race in the world!😊🏃‍♀️🏃🏼‍♂️@MR_RunningClub pic.twitter.com/W6XcwMcvKR — Charne Bosman (@charnebosman) October 28, 2019

She will be one of three athletes that have it in them to ensure that the women’s title stays in South Africa next year.

There is of course defending champion Gerda Steyn who will be looking to complete a treble of victories at the world’s most beautiful marathon. Whether the Comrades winner from earlier this year will be focused on that goal though is yet to be clear, Steyn having made it clear her big goal in 2020 is a great run at the Tokyo Olympics for which she has already qualified.

There is also Irvette Van Zyl who is a dominant force at the moment, an athlete enjoying her running following an operation to help heal a hip injury.

Bosman though is also enjoying her running and believes she has made the best decision in joining Murray&Roberts from Nedbank.

“We are like a family. I am happy here. I feel at home. I have a great manager in Dana Coetzee.”

A veteran of the sport having started in the shorter distances two decades ago, Bosman is better placed than most to dish out some pearls of wisdom to prospective runners.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“Running is one of the best ways to keep out of trouble as a teenager. I started running at the age of 16 and look where I am today.”

She, on the other hand, has her sights set on attaining glory in a much longer run - the 56km Two Oceans Marathon next Easter.

That achieved, Bosman could well stop competitive running for she would have achieved it all.

Mbongiseni Buthelezi



