JOHANNESBURG – Charné Bosman’s standing as a South African road running legend is not in dispute. The athlete herself, though, does not consider herself fulfilled. At least not until she has added the piece missing in her puzzle - a Two Oceans Marathon win.
“The Two Oceans winner’s medal has eluded me for some time now,” the 45-year-old reflected somewhat solemnly this week. “I had a runners-up finish from 2013, but I have never won it.”
With the Comrades title, Om Die Dam and Loskop Marathon honours as well as numerous marathon victories to her name, Bosman is one of South Africa’s most decorated female road runners. And the title of Two Oceans Marathon champion will put a seal on an illustrious career that has served as inspiration for many.
“I will be hunting for it next year with the hope that I win it this time. So for 2020, the Two Oceans will be my main focus. I think it will be a good time to win it.”
Bosman is in no doubt she can achieve her goal. After all she has the backing of a coach renowned as a champion-maker in Lindsey Parry.