Usain Bolt in quarantine, waiting for Covid-19 test results after birthday party

BERLIN - The eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt may have the coronavirus and has gone into quarantine, he announced in a video posted on Twitter and Instagram.

The 100-metre and 200-metre sprint record holder said he had been tested on Saturday.

"I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm going to stay in and stay here for my friends," he said in the video.

Gold medallist Bolt said he had no symptoms but was waiting for the results and to see what would happen next.

Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday. He said he had talked to his friends and told them that if they had been in contact with him, they should also go into quarantine, he said.