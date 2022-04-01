Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

VIDEO: New sprint sensation Viwe Jingqi sets SA junior 100m record

New South African spring sensation Viwe Jingqi shattered the Under-18 100m record at the national junior athletics championships in Potchefstroom on Friday. Photo: Cecilia van Bers

New South African spring sensation Viwe Jingqi shattered the Under-18 100m record at the national junior athletics championships in Potchefstroom on Friday. Photo: Cecilia van Bers

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town – Viwe Jingqi has conquered the junior division, and now she is setting her sights on the South African senior championships later this month.

The 17-year-old TuksSport High School star sprinter broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice on Thursday at the national junior athletics championships in Potchefstroom.

Story continues below Advertisment

Her time of 11.22 seconds to clinch gold in the final was not only an Under-18 record, but also a new SA Under-20 mark, eclipsing Marcel Winkler’s 11.25, set in 1989.

More on this

Jingqi ran 11.40 in the heats at the NWU McArthur Athletics Stadium, 11.36 in the semi-finals and then 11.22 in the final.

The time still has to be ratified by World Athletics, but once cleared, it would place Jingqi in 12th position on the all-time Under-18 world list, where the record of 10.98 was set by American Candace Hill in 2015.

But Jingqi doesn’t want her season to end there. She is eyeing the senior championships at the Green Point Athletics Stadium in Cape Town, which will take place from April 21-23 – where she could come up against national record-holder Carina Horn, whose SA mark is 10.98.

Story continues below Advertisment

“They say I am not a human, but a machine, and I think it is true. I broke three records wearing new spikes, and I knew I could run faster times,” Jingqi said in a Athletics South Africa press release.

“I am consistent and know what I want to do on the track. I kept my concentration throughout the day and never lost focus, and was rewarded with the national title in the 100m.

“My parents are supportive and watched on YouTube. I dedicated the record to my late brother Vukile, who died last year in January.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I will race at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix in Germiston (April 13) with the seniors, and I want to give them a run for their money. I have a positive mindset and love the sport. I am super excited. I am going for the national title in the senior champs in Cape Town.”

@ashfakmohamed

IOL Sport

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Athletics

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Ashfak Mohamed