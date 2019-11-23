A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel has recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant. Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

MONTREAL - A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel has recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant, according to a statement released Friday. WADA said its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended that RUSADA be suspended again when the global anti-doping watchdog's Executive Committee meets in Paris on December 9.

If the WADA leadership adopts the recommendation, Russia faces fresh sanctions, including a likely ban from next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Jonathan Taylor, the head of the compliance review committee, said in an interview last week with Germany's ARD television that Russia could no longer count on the indulgence and willingness of WADA to compromise.

The British lawyer indicated that the Moscow data from 2012 to 2015 provided to WADA experts at the beginning of the year were "not authentic and incomplete" and that "some changes were made."