The video comes at an appropriate time for Caster Semenya, who presented her case against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne last week. Photo: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP

CAPE TOWN – “When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us…” Those were the words uttered by Serena Williams in referring to Caster Semenya during the latest Nike ad released on Sunday. The American sports apparel giants entitled the ad ‘Dream Crazier’, and it was released during the Oscars – which was presented by South African duo Trevor Noah and Charlize Theron.

Williams narrated the video, which featured the likes of Semenya, gymnast Simone Biles and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, in highlighting the many injustices and challenges that females have to deal with in the sporting world.

The ad comes on the back of a similar one that saw NFL star Colin Kaepernick involved, with Williams and Semenya also featured.

The video comes at an appropriate time for Semenya, who presented her case against the IAAF – who want to implement new regulations with regards to female athletes with high testosterone levels – at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland last week.

Following a five-day hearing that concluded last Friday, the CAS announced that a final decision will be announced by March 26.

“If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity – delusional,” Williams said.

“When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us (with Caster Semenya in action). And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational or just being crazy.

“But a woman running a marathon is crazy. A woman boxing was crazy. A woman dunking, crazy. Coaching an NBA team, crazy. A woman competing in a hijab; changing her sport; landing a double-cork 1080; or winning 23 Grand Slams, having a baby, and then coming back for more... crazy, crazy, crazy and crazy.

“So, if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do.”

Semenya also posted the video on her Twitter page, with the caption: “If they think your dreams are crazy, show them what crazy dreams can do" #justdoit”

If they think your dreams are crazy, show them what crazy dreams can do" #justdoit pic.twitter.com/mVMPvk2T9x — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) February 25, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook