WATCH: David Gatebe aiming for victory in veterans category at Two Oceans Marathon

Centurion — Comrades Marathon record holder David Gatebe is hoping to make an explosive start to his campaign in the men’s veteran category in the TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on April 17. Gatebe, now aged 40, will be competing in the veterans category for the first time and he has good reason to feel confident.

Gatebe, who won the 2016 Comrades Marathon in a down-run record of 5:18:19, is looking to add yet another trophy to his cabinet. “This year my plan is to win the veterans category in my first year as a veteran,” said Gatebe. ALSO READ: Blind runner Louzanne Coetzee set to shine a light on Paralympic sport at Two Oceans

“My body is feeling alright so my plan is to win the Two Oceans [veterans]. I’m training on the mountain which helps give me a strong mind.” In fact, Gatebe is also a former winner of the Two Oceans Marathon - a title he claimed in 2013. He is also the only athlete to have won the SA Marathon title, Comrades Marathon and the Two Oceans Marathon. Endurance, it can be said, is therefore in his blood. Despite his tag as favourite to win his section. Gatebe won’t be underestimating his opposition.

With the race in Cape Town cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19, this edition will be the first staging of the event in three years.

“This year it’s going to be a tough game at Two Oceans. Normally I prepare on the Rustenburg hills. I trained on the same course in 2019 [when Two Oceans was last held].” @Golfhackno1 IOL Sport