Cape Town – Three-time Two Oceans Marathon winner and reigning women’s champion Gerda Steyn is prepared to go to whatever depths are required to hold on to the crown at this year’s race. Steyn is the favourite to retain her title at the Two Oceans, which take place in Cape Town on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the race weekend, Steyn said she learned a lot about herself in last year’s race, which she won in a record time of 3:29:42. “In a race where you have to work the hardest and dig the deepest is probably where you learn the most about yourself,” the 33-year-old from the Free State said on Friday. “Having gone through that last year, it was tough in the moment, but I gained a lot. I learned how deep I can dig. I’m hoping that I will feel better in tomorrow’s race.

“I know I can dig really deep when it comes to it. If that’s what is required tomorrow morning, I am prepared to give that much again.” As reported by IOL Sport earlier this week, Steyn will be running in the colours of Mdu Khumalo’s fast-growing Phantane Athletics Club. “It will be great for us as a team. That will help elevate Phantane to another level,” Khumalo said on Wednesday.