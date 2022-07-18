WATCH: History making Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins fifth world 100m title in Jamaican clean sweep

by Luke Phillips Eugene - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her record fifth world 100m title in Oregon on Sunday (Monday morning SA time), leading an unprecedented Jamaican cleansweep of the podium.

Fraser-Pryce had an electric start and led from gun to tape at Eugene's Hayward Field, winning in a championship record of 10.67 seconds. Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73sec, with four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze (10.81). It was the first time a nation had swept the medals in the women's 100m at the worlds and came just a day after Fred Kerley led a US sweep of the men's blue riband event, albeit for the third time in worlds history.

JAMAICAN 🇯🇲 SWEEP



That’s the first time it’s happened at worlds.



Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with a world championship record time of 10.67. Her fifth 100m world championship title. pic.twitter.com/whJv5Jrp80 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 18, 2022 Fraser-Pryce is also the first athlete to ever win five gold medals in a track event at the World Athletics Championships in the same discipline, with Sunday's win following 100m golds in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019. "I can't even imagine the amount of times I've had setbacks and I've bounced back and I'm here again," said Fraser-Pryce. "I continue to remind myself that sometimes it's not because you don't have the ability but it's the right time.

"Today was the right time and I'm so, so grateful for the continuous support." Fraser-Pryce added: "This is the third 1-2-3 that I've been a part of and I'm so excited. Today I was able to come away with the win. "I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey."

One of the first athletes to congratulate Fraser-Pryce was American Allyson Felix, who bowed out of competition with a 19th world medal, a bronze, in the 4x400 mixed relay in Eugene. "35 years old! A mother! 10.67! 5th world title! Yessss @realshellyannfp it’s your night!!!" tweeted Felix, a leading advocate for female athletes' rights. 35 years old! A mother! 10.67! 5th world title!🙌🏾 Yessss @realshellyannfp it’s your night!!! — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) July 18, 2022 Lined up in lane six in perfect sprinting conditions, Fraser-Pryce sported a shock of hair trailing down her back dyed in the green, gold and black colours of the Jamaican flag.

Nicknamed the 'Pocket Rocket', the packed stadium could easily see why as the veteran shot out of her blocks and never ceded the lead. Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, in lane eight, emerged as the sprinter most likely to wreck Jamaican plans, but Jackson and the Thompson-Herah reeled her in. Jackson said she was feeling "good, happy" after being part of another Jamaican sweep

"I’m grateful," she said. "Today I just came out here to run my best race and I got a personal best and medal so I can’t complain." Asher-Smith eventually finished fourth, equalling her national record of 10.83sec. "I'm disappointed I didn't get a medal and knew I was in the shape and I very nearly did. I definitely came looking to be on the podium. 200 it is," said Asher-Smith, the reigning world 200m champion.

"I did a good race and I'm happy to equal a personal best for me, especially in a world final which means you execute when it really matters." The Jamaican cleansweep is even more remarkable as it mirrors what they managed at last year's Tokyo Olympics. In the Japanese capital, it finished with Thompson-Herah taking gold, Fraser-Pryce silver and Jackson bronze.