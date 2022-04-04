WATCH: I’ll put everything in to get that title back - Elroy Gelant on Two Oceans

Centurion — Elroy Gelant is confident about his chances of defending his TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon 21.1km title in Cape Town on April 17. With the race in Cape Town cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19, this year will be the first staging of the event in three years.

In 2019, Gelant won the 21.1km race in a time of 63 minutes and 20 seconds (63:20). The 35-year-old Gelant has a personal best of 61:01 he achieved in Port Elizabeth in July 2019, and says he is in good shape heading into this year’s race. ALSO READ: Irvette van Zyl aiming for top showing at Two Oceans Marathon

"I’ll put everything in to get that title back, and my training has been going well as I’m injury-free,” said Gelant. As for his title defence, Gelant said he welcomed the challenge on the hilly course.

“I’m back at Two Oceans this year to defend my title. It’s something that I’m looking forward to, and it’s going to be tough. “Especially with the form that some of the other guys are in. I love the course with some of the ups and downs, and I really think I have a positive feeling about the race, especially coming from a win last time [in 2019].”

With the regular racing calendar slowly being restored this year as Covid-19 vaccination numbers increase, Gelant said it was a privilege to be back racing in South Africa. “I’m definitely looking forward to this year’s run. After the pandemic we can get back to running ways again. And it will be good to enjoy the South African running spirit again.” @Golfhackno1

