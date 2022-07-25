WATCH: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan makes history winning 100m hurdles gold at world championships

Eugene - Tobi Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she stormed to victory in the women's 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday (Monday morning SA time).
Amusan, who had obliterated the world record in an astonishing semi-final where she clocked 12.12sec, powered over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec.
Her winning time will not be recognised as a world record, however, due to a strong following win of 2.5 metres per second.
Jamaica's Britany Anderson took silver in 12.23sec, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed bronze in 12.23.
Breaks world record (12.12) in the semis ✔️— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022
Storms to world 100m hurdles title in the final ✔️
Tobi Amusan 🇳🇬 is on another planet 🪐#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/3hf37HAvEp
Amusan had produced a jaw-dropping world record in the semi-finals, smashing the previous best mark of 12.20secs held by Keni Harrison of the United States since 2016.
Brace yourself for excuses after Team SA's poor performances at World Champs
Akani Simbine gives it a full go, but SA come up short in world champs relay final
WATCH: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay claims 5000m world championship gold
I’m still proud of him, says coach Posthumus about Luxolo Adams after 200m final
Hot weather equals good times - Akani Simbine as SA vie for 4x100m relay medal
Wayde van Nierkerk ‘extremely thankful’ after journey to 400m final
WATCH: Brave effort by Wayde van Niekerk, but Michael Norman claims 400m gold
Maswanganyi ruled out as Simbine and Co begin SA 4x100m relay medal bid at world champs
"Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships," Amusan said after her final victory. "The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.
WORLD RECORD 🚨— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022
TOBI AMUSAN 🇳🇬 DESTROYS THE WORLD 100M HURDLES RECORD IN 1⃣2⃣.1⃣2⃣ (+0.9 m/s) IN THE SEMIS!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/wbcFj0OOou
"Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goal to accomplish and it worked pretty good. I knew it was very fast but not this fast."
Harrison had been left in Amusan's slipstream in the semi, and was again shown a clean pair of heels by the Nigerian in the final.
Amusan got off to a scorching start and was smoothly into her stride after the first hurdle, building a clear lead and then pulling away ahead of Anderson and the fast-closing Camacho-Quinn.
AFP