WATCH: South Africa Under-20 sprinters blitz Jamaica to take relay gold in world record time

CAPE TOWN – Team South Africa ended the final day at the Under-20 World Athletics Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, on a glorious note by winning the men's 4x100m relay event in a record time. Sprinters Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane and Benjamin Richardson raced to a World Under-20 record time of 38.51 seconds. The previous record was 38.62 seconds and held by the USA who set the mark in 2019.

Jamaica (38.61) and Poland (38.90) filled the minor placings behind South Africa. South Africa making #WorldAthleticsU20 history 🇿🇦



The men's 4x100m relay team wins 🥇 in a world U20 record 38.51! pic.twitter.com/lEU8HKlvFN — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 22, 2021 Xhotyeni and Dambile produced a solid start to ensure that South Africa was in with a shout, although Poland held the lead after the first leg. Jamaica made a strong surge down the back straight to take the lead by the time the runners reached the second take-over zone.

Moleyane produced a brilliant run round the bend to leave Poland and Jamaica in his wake as he reached the final take-over zone about a stride or two ahead. What it means to break a relay world record 😭😍



Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane and Benjamin Richardson make history for South Africa 🇿🇦 to win the #WorldAthleticsU20 4x100m title in a world U20 record 38.51! pic.twitter.com/2m8S4K48n0 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 22, 2021 Richardson produced an explosive start at the outset of the fourth leg and held out to win as Jamaica closed the gap in the final 20 metres of the race. @Herman_Gibbs