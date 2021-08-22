SportAthletics
South Africa’s 4x100m team of Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane and Benjamin Richardson won the gold medal in a world record time at the Under-20 World Athletics Championship in Nairobi on Sunday. Photo: @WorldAthletics/Twitter
WATCH: South Africa Under-20 sprinters blitz Jamaica to take relay gold in world record time

By Herman Gibbs

CAPE TOWN – Team South Africa ended the final day at the Under-20 World Athletics Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, on a glorious note by winning the men's 4x100m relay event in a record time.

Sprinters Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane and Benjamin Richardson raced to a World Under-20 record time of 38.51 seconds. The previous record was 38.62 seconds and held by the USA who set the mark in 2019.

Jamaica (38.61) and Poland (38.90) filled the minor placings behind South Africa.

Xhotyeni and Dambile produced a solid start to ensure that South Africa was in with a shout, although Poland held the lead after the first leg.

Jamaica made a strong surge down the back straight to take the lead by the time the runners reached the second take-over zone.

Moleyane produced a brilliant run round the bend to leave Poland and Jamaica in his wake as he reached the final take-over zone about a stride or two ahead.

Richardson produced an explosive start at the outset of the fourth leg and held out to win as Jamaica closed the gap in the final 20 metres of the race.

