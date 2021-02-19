SportAthletics
FILE - Wayde van Niekerk finishing the 400m first in a time of 47,42 during the 2020 Free State Track and Field Championships Event in Free State. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix
Wayde van Niekerk parts ways with coach, heads to US

Wayde van Niekerk has parted ways with his coach Tannie Ans Botha and will be heading to the America to train with a group of US athletes according to reports.

The Olympic gold medalist will train with the likes of 200m world champion Noal Lyles and the South African will be under the tutelage of Lance Brauman.

Van Niekerk will be looking to better his 400m record as he prepares for the Olympics in Tokyo later this year.

“I am hoping to break my world record and to do that I need to ensure I am training alongside the world’s best sprinters,” Van Niekerk said on The Citizen website.

“So I feel a temporary move to the United States will be in my best interests for the immediate future.”

