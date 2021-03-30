Wayde van Niekerk shows who’s boss as he outlasts Akani Simbine in 200m

CAPE TOWN – Wayde van Niekerk pulled out a few fist-pumps after beating his good friend Akani Simbine with a blistering run in a 200m race in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Olympic champion and world record-holder in the 400m, Van Niekerk showed that he possesses the speed required to compete in the half-lap event with a superb time of 20.10 seconds at the Athletics South Africa invitational meeting, which surpassed the Olympic qualifying mark of 20.24. It is also the second fastest time in the world this year, behind the 19.81 set by American Terrance Laird last Saturday in Austin, Texas. Simbine wasn’t far behind, and finished second in 20.29, with Tsebo Matsoso third in 20.48. Former world bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana ended in seventh position with 20.74, behind Botswana 400m star Isaac Makwala (20.59). ALSO READ: Wayde van Niekerk ready for ‘massive opportunity’ against Akani Simbine in 200m

It was 100m specialist Simbine who was quickest out of the blocks. Having run 9.99 seconds in that distance last week, it was no surprise to see the Commonwealth Games champion taking an early lead at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium.

But despite light rain having started to fall just before the race, Van Niekerk turned on the pace following the bend, and eventually sped past Simbine, who was unable to maintain his speed all the way to the finish line.

Van Niekerk will be delighted with his improvement from last week’s 20.64 in Potchefstroom, while Simbine will use this race as part of his endurance for the 100m.

ALSO READ: Akani Simbine dips under 10sec to run fastest 100m of 2021

It is unclear if Van Niekerk will take part in the South African national championships next month, as he is awaiting clearance documents to allow him to fly to the United States, where he will join the training group of 200m world champion Noah Lyles in preparation for the international season and the Tokyo Olympics.

