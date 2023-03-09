Win one of 5 entries to run the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon!

Cape Town - With less than 40 days to go to the world’s most scenic race, the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) is shaping up to be an elite fest with a stellar field once again lining up on the weekend of Saturday, 15 and Sunday, 16 April 2023 for the Ultra and Half Marathon respectively. While the entries have officially closed, IOL Sport and lovely crew at the Two Oceans Marathon are giving away one entry to five lucky winners to participate in the ultra marathon.

The cream of South Africa's long-distance athletes as well some of the world's most renowned distance runners, will be looking to put their best foot forward in both the male and female Half (21.1km) and (56km) Ultra Marathon.

Incentive for breaking the Ultra Marathon Record confirmed by title sponsor, Totalsports Once again, any athlete who breaks the record in the Men’s or Women’s Ultra Marathon Race can look forward to a record incentive of R250 000 in cash. With prize money for the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon at R250 000, any record-breaker could look forward to a massive R500 000 pay day on 15 April 2023.