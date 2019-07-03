The Totalsports Women's Race will take place on National Women's Day. Photo: supplied

CAPE TOWN – The Totalsports Women’s Race will, for the first time since its inception in 2001, take place in three major cities (Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban) on the same day. The event on National Women’s Day (09 August 2019) will boast a combined prize purse of R123 600. An annual Women’s Day celebration, the Totalsports Women’s Race encourages athletes to run united in support of the Pink Drive initiative because they are #StrongerTogether.

“We can’t wait to welcome runners and walkers to the Totalsports Women’s Race start line,” says organiser Agne du Plessis. “For the first time since the event’s inception three cities will unite on one day, donning the colour pink in support of PinkDrive.

Although a mass participation road run, the Totalsports Women’s Race also attracts SA’s leading ladies and up-and-coming stars. As motivation to continue pushing the boundaries, we are excited to offer a combined prize purse of R123 600 in 2019, that’s a total of R 41 200 per city.”

“Prize money will be allocated to the top 8 finishers in the Open Category with the winner taking home a whopping R10 000,” continues du Plessis. “We are proud to announce that the top 8 runners in the Junior Category will also be awarded for their efforts.

The top 3 finishers in the age categories 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+ will also not go home empty-handed.

This is why we train 🏃‍♀️!



Join us as we 🏃‍♀️ for more than a personal best ⏰ . Run for the thousands of women 👩 who are, have and will be affected by breast cancer.

Enter at https://t.co/KzwKMoUFGP to help raise awareness of prevention and treatment. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/oIZC6tLVf4 — Womens Race (@WomensRace) July 1, 2019

There is never a shortage of excitement at the Totalsports Women’s Race. We invite runners and walkers to celebrate National Women’s Day amongst thousands of like-minded individuals. Be sure to visit the PinkDrive #Shop4Cancer to #PimpYourselfPink and help us spread the message that early detection can save lives.”

Each entrant will receive a fitted event T-shirt, a Totalsports Head Scarf and a finisher’s bracelet while being treated to an entertaining route experience with refreshment points.

For more information on PinkDrive visit www.pinkdrive.co.za For further information or to enter the Totalsports Women’s Race visit www.totalsportswomensrace.com

Sport staff