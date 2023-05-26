World record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw to headline women's 10K field in Durban

Cape Town - Stillwater Sports, the promoters of the Absa Run Your City Series, have secured the signature of Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the women's 10km road race world record holder, for their event in Durban next month. Yehualaw’s record stands at 29:14 and was set in Spain in 2022. She became the first woman in history to dip under the 29:30 and 29:20 barriers on the roads.

Previously the record was held by Ethiopian-born Bahraini runner Kalkidan Gezahegne in 29:38. Earlier the record belonged to Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya with a time of 29:43. Last October Yehualaw won the London Marathon. Presently she sits second on the world all-time list for women's half marathon runners.

Yehualaw will headline the women’s race for the Durban 10K on Sunday, 9 July, and Michael Meyer, the founder of the Absa Run Your City Series, is ecstatic that one of the world's greatest road runners will be in action in South Africa. “This is massive news for the series and for SA road running," said Meyer.

"Not only is Yalemzerf Yehualaw’s entry the highest point for the series to date, but it’s also a fantastic accomplishment for South African sport. “We’ve seen the level of South African middle-distance running improve immensely over the last couple of years. This can be attributed to the fact that SA’s elites are being given more opportunities to race against the world’s best athletes on home soil. "With a world record behind her name, lovers of the sport will see the world’s best female runner compete in Durban. We can’t wait to welcome Yalemzerf to the start line, ready to make history.”

Earlier this year, Yehualaw came within a whisker of her world record in Valencia, Spain. She crossed the finish line at 29:18 after a bizarre start. Athletes jostling for position seem to have triggered a fall, impacting many contenders. @Herman_Gibbs