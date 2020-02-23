CAPE TOWN – Zimbabwean athletes ruled the roost at the annual Slave Route Challenge on Sunday with runners from north of the border taking line honours in the Half Marathon. More than ten thousand runners, competing in the 5 km, 10km and half marathon distances transformed the City Centre, Bo-Kaap and Green Point into a mass of colour and sound as athletes followed routes connecting points of significance and memorialisation regarding the Cape’s history of slavery.

Veteran Rabson Chigara and his Zimbabwean compatriot, Fortunate Chidzivo, stole the show with convincing victories which they hope will set them on the path to greater honours ahead, although windy conditions, which delayed the start of the race, resulted in slower times than might have been expected.

Kraaifontein-based Chigara, who has been troubled by a hamstring injury, retained his title, crossing the line in 1 hr 09 min 38 sec – three minutes outside his winning time last year. The Nedbank pair, Mthandazo Qhina and Amos Nyonga, kept Chigara company to the top of Longmarket Street in Bo-Kaap – the steepest hill in town – before Chigara and Nyonga broke clear in the second half.

The decisive moment came 5 km from the finish as Chigara surged clear to open a gap and race to victory. “It’s been a difficult start to the year,” admitted Chigara. “I’ve battled with my hamstring and could not stride out fully today. But I’m happy with the win.”