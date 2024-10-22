Banyana aim for success despite limited preparation

Banyana Banyana's interim coach Maude Khumalo is confident that her team will rise to the occasion, despite facing the challenge of limited preparation time ahead of the Cosafa Championship. The squad gathered in Gqeberha on Sunday, preparing for their opener against Namibia tonight at Nelson Mandela Bay at 5pm.

Maude Khumalo. | BackpagePix Yes it's true 😊 We are back! And pumped up for our European Tour where we will play Denmark 🇩🇰 and the Champions of Europe, England 🇬🇧 this month, before we travel to the Caribbean Islands 🏝 in November 😎 to play 🇯🇲



Stay tuned to daily updates 🇿🇦🌏⚽️❤️@SasolinSport @SasolSA… pic.twitter.com/xJRe0mnf1z — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 21, 2024 Stepping in for head coach Desiree Ellis, who is currently on international duty with the first team competing against Denmark and England, Khumalo has assembled a relatively robust makeshift squad. Of the 20 players selected, 19 are active participants in the Hollywoodbets Super League, with only Jessica Williams absent from the league.

However, given that the Super League has only just concluded, Khumalo acknowledges the tight timeframe for her team to gel ahead of the week-long tournament. Despite these constraints, she remains optimistic about their chances and emphasises that the recent competitiveness of the players will significantly enhance their performance. “To be honest with you, we do not have enough time, but there is nothing we can do about it,” Khumalo stated in an interview with Safa.net. “Remember that most of the players that are here were very active in the league. I think maybe that’s another reason they felt they’re still active in the league and they’re still in season.”

She added, “The only thing that is left for us as a technical team is to make sure we find the right combinations, and for the players to understand the mandate. I think the players that are here are eager to give their best and also show the fans what they are capable of.” Our @COSAFAMEDIA Banyana Banyana squad has arrived in Gqeberha with Coach Maud Khumalo ahead of the regional tournament next week@SasolinSport @SasolSA pic.twitter.com/A6bokMJTAe

— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 19, 2024 In contrast to Banyana Banyana's readiness, Namibia has yet to announce their squad as of yesterday afternoon, rendering them somewhat unpredictable. Nevertheless, Khumalo intends to utilise available footage of Namibian matches to formulate a strategy. “We have seen some clips of Namibia,” she remarked.