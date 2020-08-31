Banyana coach Desiree Ellis clinches Coach of the Year at GSport Awards

CAPE TOWN - After being nominated for the award three times in a row, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis finally found Gold when she received the 2020 Momentum gsport Awards Coach of the Year accolade on Monday night. Banyana Banyana may have missed out on the Team of the Year award on the night, but their head coach and gsport Hall of Famer didn’t. World Surfski Champion, Hayley Nixon, won the coveted Momentum Athlete of the Year, joining an esteemed list of winners, including double Olympic Champion Caster Semenya, Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana and Ultra Marathon record-breaker, Caroline Wostmann. South Africa’s No.1 wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, won a tightly contested Athlete with Disability category, making her a five-time gsport Award winner and one of the most celebrated stars on the gsport stage. Wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane. Photo: @gsport4girls In celebration of the 15th edition of the country’s longest running women’s sport awards, the Momentum gsport Awards introduced the Global Woman in Sport award, won by Netball World Cup Player of the Tournament, Karla Pretorius, in a tight contest, and the African Woman in Sport award, which went to African Football correspondent, Usher Komugisha.

Gymnastics in South Africa continues to rise with Caitlin Rooskrantz claiming the Emerging Athlete of the Year category, Elizabeth Smith the Special Recognition Award and SA Gymnastics Federation winning the Federation of the Year accolade.

The SPAR Proteas were rewarded for their stellar year on the court with the Team of the Year crown, with SPAR’s outstanding support and investment in the sport earning them the title of Sponsor of the Year.

The Spar Proteas Netball team’s Bongi Msomi. Photo: @gsport4girls

Volunteers are the lifeblood of the game and the dedicated Siyabulela Loyilane from the National African Football Supporters Association was recognised for her efforts in football, winning Volunteer of the Year.

Rowing South Africa’s Virginia Mabaso joins an elite list of Woman of the Year Award winners after a pioneering season driving transformation in the sport.

Young rising stars, Kaitlyn Ramduth and Awande Malinga were also big winners on the night with Ramduth claiming top honours in the School Sports Star category and Malinga emphatically winning the public vote to secure the Public Choice award.

The Woman in Media categories featured some of the leading industry professionals making their mark in sports media.

Marizanne Kok of Netwerk24 was named Woman in Print, SuperSport Rugby anchor, Motshidisi Mohono, nabbed her second gsport Woman in TV title with Itumeleng Banda of Massive Metro claiming the Woman in Radio award.

Netball star and socialite Jo Prins walked away with the Woman in Social Media award with Keabetswe Taele of M-Sports Marketing taking honours in the Woman in PR and Sponsorship category.

The Estee Lauder Style Star award went to Springbok women’s player and firefighter, Zinhle Ndawonde, who brought the glitz and the glam to the award show red carpet.

After missing out on honours last year, Selina Munsamy was unrelenting with her passion to support women’s sport and was deservedly crowned Brand South Africa Supporter of the Year.

Dudu Msane, a netball pioneer, who has dedicated over 40 years to championing the sport and unearthing new stars was inducted to the gsport Hall of Fame for her incredible efforts over the years which have paved the way for the current generation.

This recognition platform has been endorsed by the Department of Sport, Art and Culture since 2015 and this partnership makes an invaluable contribution towards generational equality each year.

The prestigious Minister’s Recognition of Excellence awards were presented to:

2020 World Paralympics Surfing Championship silver medallist, Noluthando Makalima;

Momentum Proteas batter, Laura Wolvaardt;

2020 African Games gold medallist canoeist, Nosipho Mthembu;

World Cup winning Springboks physiotherapist, Rene Naylor;

All Africa Games double gold medallist Tiffany Keep.

For the second year running, all winners will receive prize money ranging between R5000-R20000, in an unprecedented effort to give value and investment to the winners’ achievements.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Momentum gsport Awards team flipped the narrative to showcase women in sport in an innovative and spectacular way via a virtual awards presentation.

Africa’s only national women’s sport awards ignited the conversation and profile of all finalists and winners and paved new paths for global women in sport to boldly own their success.

Staff Reporter

