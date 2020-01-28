JOHANNESBURG – I got to see Kobe Bryant play live in Toronto in 2016.
It was the NBA All-Star game, the first time the event had been held outside the United States and it was also Bryant’s 18th and last one, in his final season as a pro.
I was never a Bryant fan, but that had more to do with my dislike of the Los Angeles Lakers (I’m a long suffering New York Knicks fan) than anything against him personally.
In fact as a player, I thought he was magnificent, but would only admit that through gritted teeth as was the case for many non-Lakers fans. In that final season, everyone was pulling for him. The Lakers weren’t challenging for the NBA title as they did for the majority of Bryant’s stellar career. In fact that season was a kind of a farewell tour for Bryant. NBA arenas were sold out when he and the Lakers were in town, and those who had only showed him grudging respect became effusive in their praise of him and what he meant to the NBA.
It was the case in Toronto too. That city’s team, the Raptors, were on the receiving end of Kobe’s career-high 81-point performance in January 2006. However that didn’t stop the fans inside the Toronto Arena that Sunday night from chanting his name. “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe.”