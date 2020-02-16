JOHANNESBURG – The full list of 12 teams to participate in the inaugural Basketball Africa League were announced at a luncheon in Chicago on Saturday.
The Basketball African League, which has the full backing of the National Basketball Association, will start on March 13 in Senegal, and is widely viewed as a vehicle that will grow the game even more across the continent and provide more exposure for players look to make it in the lucrative NBA.
The champions from national leagues in six countries – Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia – were guaranteed representation in the inaugural BAL season. The remaining six teams, from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda, secured their participation through the BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by the International Basketball Federation last year.
“This is a historic moment as we welcome the 12 teams that will participate in our inaugural season,” BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall told an audience that included NBA commissioner Adam Silver in Chicago. The ‘Windy City,’ is hosting this weekend’s All Star festivities which will culminate in the All Star game that will take place at the United Centre on Sunday night. “These teams have earned the opportunity to represent their respective countries and will establish the BAL as a world-class product that entertains fans of all ages when the season tips off March 13.”
The BAL has secured the backing of sports brand Nike, which through it’s well known Jordan division will kit out all the teams (including training gear) in Jordan Brand clothing.