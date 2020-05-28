Basketball Hall of Fame delays Bryant's enshrinement ceremony due to Covid-19

The Basketball Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, a group that includes the late Kobe Bryant, has been delayed until 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to ESPN.

The enshrinement ceremony for the nine-member group, which also includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, was scheduled for Aug. 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

"We're definitely canceling," Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was quoted as saying in the ESPN report.

"It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We'll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where."

The Hall of Fame did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters via email on Thursday to confirm the report.