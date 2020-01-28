MIAMI – Kobe Bryant loomed over Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, looking down on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers from a giant screen as the NFL paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers great killed in a helicopter crash.
Opening night has usually been a light-hearted and often zany start to Super Bowl week as the players from both teams dive into a media mosh pit for a prime time question-and-answer free-for-all where very little is out of bounds.
But the night got off to a muted start when the lights dimmed at Marlins Park and Bryant's image appeared on the jumbo-tron staring down on the field as the crowd fell quiet for a moment of silence in tribute to the 18-time NBA All-Star who died in crash on Sunday with his daughter Gianna and seven others.
Kansas City's young quarterback Patrick Mahomes never met Bryant but said that did not prevent the five-time NBA champion from having a massive impact on his life.
“To this day I still watch videos of him talking about life and business and his family and how he motivates himself every single day,” Mahomes, told a wall of television cameras and reporters. “I still listen to those things.