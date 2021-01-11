Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

Monday night's game between the Dallas Mavericks and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans and Tuesday night's contest between the Boston Celtics and the host Chicago Bulls have been postponed due to health and safety protocols, the NBA announced.

The postponements are the third and fourth of the season.

Further, the NBA said that it will be meeting with the NBPA on Monday about modifying the league's health and safety protocols related to Covid-19.

NBA general managers also have a call scheduled with the league Monday, during which the sides are expected to discuss shoot around and practice lengths, pre- and post-game socializing, stricter rules on mask-wearing and restrictions on dining out at restaurants, ESPN reported.

The NBA has also called a special Board of Governors meeting for Tuesday, per ESPN.