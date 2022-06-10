Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry in for game four of NBA Finals

Boston - Golden State star Stephen Curry was emphatic Thursday in confirming he'll play game four of the NBA Finals, despite suffering a foot injury in the Warriors' game three loss to the Boston Celtics. "I'm going to play," Curry said at practice Thursday. "That's all I know right now."

The Warriors trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series heading into game four at Boston's TD Garden. Curry was among the Warriors starters who sat out the last few minutes with Boston on the way to a convincing 116-100 victory. He led the Warriors with 31 points before hurting his foot when he was buried in a scrum of players chasing a loose ball.

He said the injury was reminiscent of the foot sprain he suffered in March and he hadn't pursued any medical imaging tests on it. "Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness/pain level and all that," Curry said. "So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to go get any extra tests just because we've been through this before."

.@smart_MS3 was dialed in from the jump 😤 pic.twitter.com/UTD9ENJIMU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 9, 2022 Curry said his treatment so far had consisted of "about ten and a half hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket." Curry said he knew right away that the injury was less severe than his earlier one.

