Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry in for game four of NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) in action against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (left) and Boston Celtics centre Robert Williams III (centre). Picture: Amanda SAbga/EPA

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) in action against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (left) and Boston Celtics centre Robert Williams III (centre). Picture: Amanda SAbga/EPA

Published 5h ago

Share

Boston - Golden State star Stephen Curry was emphatic Thursday in confirming he'll play game four of the NBA Finals, despite suffering a foot injury in the Warriors' game three loss to the Boston Celtics.

"I'm going to play," Curry said at practice Thursday. "That's all I know right now."

Story continues below Advertisement

The Warriors trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series heading into game four at Boston's TD Garden.

Curry was among the Warriors starters who sat out the last few minutes with Boston on the way to a convincing 116-100 victory.

He led the Warriors with 31 points before hurting his foot when he was buried in a scrum of players chasing a loose ball.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the injury was reminiscent of the foot sprain he suffered in March and he hadn't pursued any medical imaging tests on it.

"Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness/pain level and all that," Curry said. "So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to go get any extra tests just because we've been through this before."

Story continues below Advertisement

Curry said his treatment so far had consisted of "about ten and a half hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket."

Curry said he knew right away that the injury was less severe than his earlier one.

Story continues below Advertisement

"As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn't," he said. "Yesterday, I could. That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn't as bad.

"We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I'm going to play, but (we'll) just see how it responds to that type of impact."

AFP

Related Topics:

NBAGolden State WarriorsBoston Celtics

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP