Thursday, March 17, 2022

’I’m not dirty player', says Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart after Steph Curry injury

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images via AFP

Published 1h ago

San Francisco - Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart said that he was not a "dirty player" after a collision Wednesday with Steph Curry that injured the Golden State Warriors star.

Curry left the game in San Francisco in the second quarter after Smart dived for a loose ball and crashed into the Golden State talisman's left leg.

Curry was undergoing an MRI scan on his foot following the Warriors' 110-88 defeat to assess the extent of the injury.

The incident -– which saw Warriors coach Steve Kerr angrily remonstrate with Smart on the court -– dominated the postgame discussion.

Kerr described Smart's actions as "dangerous play."

"I thought Marcus dove into Steph's knee and that's what I was upset about," Kerr said.

"I've got a lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, gamer and competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we’re good.

"But I thought it was a dangerous play and I let him know."

Smart said he understood Kerr's criticism, but insisted he would never intentionally hurt a fellow professional.

"(Kerr) is doing what any coach or person would do and that's backing up his guys," Smart said.

"Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball so he knows I'm never trying to hurt anybody. I hate to see any injury. I hope Steph's alright.

"I didn't even see him, just dove on the ball and tried to make a play. I'm really down right now about it."

Smart added: "I know who I am, my team-mates and my colleagues know I'm not a dirty player.

"Unfortunately sometimes injuries happen. I'm sure I'm going to get called dirty. That's their opinion."

AFP

NBA Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Basketball

