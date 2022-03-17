’I’m not dirty player', says Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart after Steph Curry injury

San Francisco - Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart said that he was not a "dirty player" after a collision Wednesday with Steph Curry that injured the Golden State Warriors star.
Curry left the game in San Francisco in the second quarter after Smart dived for a loose ball and crashed into the Golden State talisman's left leg.
Curry was undergoing an MRI scan on his foot following the Warriors' 110-88 defeat to assess the extent of the injury.
The incident -– which saw Warriors coach Steve Kerr angrily remonstrate with Smart on the court -– dominated the postgame discussion.
Kerr described Smart's actions as "dangerous play."
"I thought Marcus dove into Steph's knee and that's what I was upset about," Kerr said.
The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry's leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022
"I've got a lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, gamer and competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we’re good.
"But I thought it was a dangerous play and I let him know."
Smart said he understood Kerr's criticism, but insisted he would never intentionally hurt a fellow professional.
"(Kerr) is doing what any coach or person would do and that's backing up his guys," Smart said.
"Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball so he knows I'm never trying to hurt anybody. I hate to see any injury. I hope Steph's alright.
Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play.— ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2022
Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/MyD0ppVQtY
"I didn't even see him, just dove on the ball and tried to make a play. I'm really down right now about it."
Smart added: "I know who I am, my team-mates and my colleagues know I'm not a dirty player.
"Unfortunately sometimes injuries happen. I'm sure I'm going to get called dirty. That's their opinion."
