’I’m not dirty player', says Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart after Steph Curry injury

San Francisco - Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart said that he was not a "dirty player" after a collision Wednesday with Steph Curry that injured the Golden State Warriors star. Curry left the game in San Francisco in the second quarter after Smart dived for a loose ball and crashed into the Golden State talisman's left leg.

Curry was undergoing an MRI scan on his foot following the Warriors' 110-88 defeat to assess the extent of the injury. The incident -– which saw Warriors coach Steve Kerr angrily remonstrate with Smart on the court -– dominated the postgame discussion. Kerr described Smart's actions as "dangerous play."

"I thought Marcus dove into Steph's knee and that's what I was upset about," Kerr said. The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry's leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022 "I've got a lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, gamer and competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we’re good. "But I thought it was a dangerous play and I let him know."

Smart said he understood Kerr's criticism, but insisted he would never intentionally hurt a fellow professional. "(Kerr) is doing what any coach or person would do and that's backing up his guys," Smart said. "Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball so he knows I'm never trying to hurt anybody. I hate to see any injury. I hope Steph's alright.

Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play.



Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/MyD0ppVQtY — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2022 "I didn't even see him, just dove on the ball and tried to make a play. I'm really down right now about it." Smart added: "I know who I am, my team-mates and my colleagues know I'm not a dirty player. "Unfortunately sometimes injuries happen. I'm sure I'm going to get called dirty. That's their opinion."

