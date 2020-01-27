In this September 2011, file photo, U.S. basketball star Kobe Bryant plays with a ball during a sponsor's appearance in Milan, Italy, where Bryant grew up. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP Photo

ROME - Kobe Bryant's death has caused special sorrow in Italy, a country where the US basketball superstar spent his childhood years. A minute's silence will be observed in all official basketball games this week, the Italian Basketball Federation said in a Monday statement.

"A small but heartfelt gesture to honour the life and memory of Kobe Bryant, an absolute champion who always had Italy in his heart," the federation said.

Bryant lived in Italy aged 6 to 13 because his father, also a basketball player, played for several Italian clubs during those years.

He was a regular visitor to Italy, was fluent in Italian, and gave Italian names to his four daughters, including 13-year-old Gianna, who died with him and seven other in a helicopter crash on Sunday.