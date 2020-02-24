Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES – Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond. Billed as a "Celebration of Life," the memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, follows a series of remembrances, including a private family funeral earlier this month.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed in the accident while en route to a youth basketball tournament at which Kobe was planning to coach his daughter and her teammates.

Bryant, a transcendent star who joined the National Basketball Association at age 18 straight out of high school, was a five-time NBA champion and fourth-highest scorer in league history with 33,643 points.

The Lakers, where he spent his entire career, retired both of his jersey numbers - 8 and 24.