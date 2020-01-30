LA Lakers prepare for first match after Kobe Bryant death









The Los Angeles Lakers have returned to training as the NBA club continues to mourn the death of former star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Photo: Reuters WASHINGTON - The Los Angeles Lakers have returned to training as the NBA club continues to mourn the death of former star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. "We want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the session Wednesday. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2020 "We've always wanted to make him proud, and that's not going to be any different now."

The Lakers are preparing for their next game on Friday night at Staples Center against Portland. Tuesday's scheduled match against the Los Angeles Clippers was postponed following Bryant's death.

Bryant played 20 years for the Lakers, winning five NBA titles, before retiring in 2016.

Fans have been paying their respects at a temporary wall of remembrance outside the Lakers' training complex, which has grown to nearly the entire length of the building.

dpa