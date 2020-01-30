WASHINGTON - The Los Angeles Lakers have returned to training as the NBA club continues to mourn the death of former star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
"We want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the session Wednesday.
Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2020
"We've always wanted to make him proud, and that's not going to be any different now."