Lakers blow out Warriors, Giannis propels Bucks over Clippers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James scored 19 points and had plenty of time to sit back and enjoy the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-91 NBA victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. James, playing in his 1 300th regular-season game, added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots in just 24 minutes on court. ALSO READ: WATCH: LeBron James to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I am the wrong guy to go at' He sat out all of the fourth quarter along with the rest of the starters from both teams as the Lakers closed out what had become a tough February with a dominant victory despite the continuing absence of star forward Anthony Davis. The NBA champions, who lost five of their first six with Anthony sidelined, have now won two straight.

"When you lose a mega-piece like AD, it's going to take some time both offensively and defensively," James said of the adjustments required.

James said the Lakers were becoming more comfortable in the roles they've had to adopt with Davis sidelined, an absence that Lakers coach Frank Vogel said called on them to develop a "little bit of a new identity."

LeBron handles into the pure J, through the lens of our slo-mo #PhantomCam!



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/lkg39BU80P — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

Six Lakers scored in double figures as they avenged a narrow loss to the Warriors in January.

James capped an overwhelming first half with a pull-up three-pointer that put the Lakers up 73-44.

Eric Paschall led the Warriors with 18 points off the bench as star Stephen Curry was limited to 16.

The end of the Warriors' three-game winning streak was made more painful with departure of Draymond Green with a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.

The Lakers' win wasn't even the most lopsided of the night. That belonged to the Memphis Grizzlies, who trounced the slumping Houston Rockets 133-84.

However, there was plenty of drama in Boston, where forward Jayson Tatum drove for two baskets in the final 15 seconds to lead the Celtics to a 111-110 come-from-behind victory over the Washington Wizards.

Jayson Tatum's TOUGH take WINS it for the @celtics! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/la0nO7eSwt — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

Tatum scored 31 points and the Celtics withstood a 46-point performance from Washington's Bradley Beal to complete their first back-to-back wins since January.

The Celtics trailed by five with 46.9 seconds remaining. Tatum cut the deficit with a driving finger-roll layup and with 4.7 seconds left spun and drove through traffic for the go-ahead basket.

"Jayson's will really shone through," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "It's been a tough stretch for (Tatum), but this matters to him, he wants to win, and he made big plays."

It came down to the wire in Sacramento, where the Charlotte Hornets trailed by nine with 2:19 remaining but battled back to beat the Kings 127-126.

P.J. Washington scored 42 points for the Hornets but it was Malik Monk who drove for the game-tying layup with 1.4 seconds to play, drawing a foul and making the free throw to snatch the victory.

Bucks rally late

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of the Bucks' last 22 points in a 105-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Down by seven early in the fourth quarter, the Bucks took a 101-100 lead on two Antetokounmpo free throws with 1:57 remaining.

With 10.3 seconds remaining, Khris Middleton found Antetokounmpo for a one-handed slam that made it 103-100 and after Kawhi Leonard's potential game-tying three-pointer bounced off the front of the rim Middleton grabbed the rebound and made two free throws to seal the win.

The updated NBA standings through February. pic.twitter.com/qi9xWqZKyS — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

The Clippers went scoreless over the last four minutes, with Leonard and Paul George both coming up empty on multiple possessions.

Two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points -- his fourth straight game of 36 or more.

"I was just trying to be aggressive and I knew it was going to work out," Antetokounmpo said. "(I) tried to find my teammates, just go downhill and create opportunities so my teammates can have an open shot or I can go all the way to the rim or make something for myself."

He added 14 rebounds and five assists and Middleton scored 19 points with eight assists for a Bucks team that welcomed back point guard Jrue Holiday after a 10-game absence because of NBA coronavirus protocols.

AFP